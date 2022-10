HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Reynolds matched a career best with five touchdown passes and Charlotte, after firing its previous head coach six days ago, cruised to a 56-23 victory over Rice on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Will Healy, who led Charlotte to its first bowl game in his first season as the 49ers head coach in 2019, was let go on Sunday with a 15-24 record overall. Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando was named interim head coach.