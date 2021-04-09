Reyes homers twice, Plesac strong as Indians beat Tigers TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer April 9, 2021 Updated: April 9, 2021 10:07 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes homered twice and Zach Plesac pitched seven dominant innings after getting an early lead to give the Cleveland Indians a 4-1 win Friday night over the Detroit Tigers, who scratched starter Julio Teheran just before the first pitch.
Reyes hit a two-run homer in the first off emergency starter Derek Holland (0-1) and added a 446-foot solo shot in the sixth to make it 4-0.