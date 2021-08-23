Return of fans sees unrest cross the line in French football

Supporters of Nice had waited two years to be allowed back into the stadium to see their team take on Marseille in one of France’s footballing rivalries. Now it’s their violent conduct, rather than the pandemic, that could see the turnstiles locked again.
There were 15 minutes remaining in Sunday’s French league match when a plastic bottle was hurled at Marseille star Dimitri Payet. The winger was enraged, hurling it back into the stand behind the goal. Fans then surged onto the field to confront Payet and his Marseille teammates, leading to a wider brawl before the game was first suspended and then abandoned.