Reserve Kai Jones' 17 points lead No. 15 Texas past Cyclones March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 9:48 p.m.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Kai Jones came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points and lead four Texas players in double figures, and the 15th-ranked Longhorns pulled away from Iowa State early in an 81-67 win Tuesday night.
Texas (15-7, 9-6 Big 12) led for all but 22 seconds, beating the Cyclones for the eighth time in 10 meetings. Iowa State (2-19, 0-16) was led by Jalen Coleman-Lands, who scored 22 points.