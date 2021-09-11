Rengifo homers with 3 RBIs to lead Angels over Astros 4-2 KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer Sep. 11, 2021 Updated: Sep. 11, 2021 11:06 p.m.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia, right, throws out Max Stassi during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Houston.
Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Houston.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Suarez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Houston.
Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo celebrates his two-run home run with third base coach Brian Butterfield during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Houston.
Houston Astros' Jose Siri, right, steals second past Los Angeles Angels shortstop Luis Rengifo during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Houston.
8 of8
HOUSTON (AP) — Luis Rengifo homered with three RBIs to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-2 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday night.
David Fletcher and Shohei Ohtani hit consecutive singles to start the game before Fletcher scored on a one-out double by Jared Walsh. The Angels made it 2-0 when Ohtani scored on a groundout by Rengifo.