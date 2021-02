John Amis/AP

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Veteran reliever Nick Vincent agreed Thursday to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes an invitation to big league spring training.

The 34-year-old right-hander went 1-2 with three saves and a 4.43 ERA in 21 appearances for the Miami Marlins last season. He had a 2.18 ERA in his first 19 games before allowing six runs over 1 2/3 innings in his last two appearances.