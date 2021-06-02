Reggie Bush among 1st-timers up for College Hall of Fame RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer June 2, 2021 Updated: June 2, 2021 11:50 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2005, file photo, Southern California tail back Reggie Bush walks off the field holding the game ball after the Trojans defeated Fresno State, 50-42, at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Former Southern California star Reggie Bush, who had his Heisman Trophy victory in 2005 vacated for committing NCAA violations, is among the players making their first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot this year. The National Football Foundation announced on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the players eligible for election into the Hall of Fame, and 26 of the 77 FBS players will be debuting on the ballot. KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, Reggie Bush participates in Fox Sports' "Rallying Fans for the Biggest Season in Sports" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Former Southern California star Reggie Bush, who had his Heisman Trophy victory in 2005 vacated for committing NCAA violations, is among the players making their first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot this year. The National Football Foundation announced on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the players eligible for election into the Hall of Fame, and 26 of the 77 FBS players will be debuting on the ballot. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
Former Southern California star Reggie Bush, who had his Heisman Trophy victory in 2005 vacated for committing NCAA violations, is among the players making their first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot this year.
The National Football Foundation announced on Wednesday the players and coaches eligible for election into the Hall of Fame, and 26 of the 78 FBS players will be debuting on the ballot.