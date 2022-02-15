Reese leads No. 13 Maryland women past No. 22 Iowa 81-69

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sophomore Angel Reese finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season to power No. 13 Maryland to an 81-69 victory over No. 22 Iowa on Monday night.

Reese sank 9 of 15 shots from the floor, hit 7 of 11 free throws and added two blocks and two steals for the defending Big Ten Conference champion Terrapins (18-6, 11-3), who grabbed a share of first place with their seventh straight win. Diamond Miller added 20 points and two steals, while Chloe Bibby contributed 16 points and eight boards.