BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese scored 31 points on 11-of-14 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds in her debut with No. 16 LSU and the Tigers coasted past Bellarmine 125-50 in the season opener on Monday night.

The transfer from Maryland, where she was an All-American, had 14 points in the first quarter when the Tigers took a 31-8 lead and went on to a school record for points in a game.