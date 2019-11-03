Washington 0 6 3 0— 9
Buffalo 10 7 0 7—24
First Quarter

Buf_Beasley 6 pass from Jos.Allen (Hauschka kick), 8:19.

Buf_FG Hauschka 42, :23.

Second Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 29, 10:42.

Buf_Jos.Allen 1 run (Hauschka kick), 4:45.

Was_FG Hopkins 33, :32.

Third Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 39, 1:21.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_Singletary 2 run (Hauschka kick), 2:21.

A_67,685.

___

Was Buf
First downs 12 18
Total Net Yards 243 268
Rushes-yards 23-127 39-122
Passing 116 146
Punt Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-56 2-90
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 15-22-0 14-20-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-28 2-14
Punts 5-34.4 3-40.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 3-15 2-20
Time of Possession 28:13 31:47

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Peterson 18-108, Haskins 3-14, Smallwood 2-5. Buffalo, Singletary 20-95, Gore 11-15, Jos.Allen 8-12.

PASSING_Washington, Haskins 15-22-0-144. Buffalo, Jos.Allen 14-20-0-160.

RECEIVING_Washington, Richardson 4-42, McLaurin 4-39, Smallwood 2-(minus 2), Peterson 1-22, Sprinkle 1-16, Sims 1-12, Quinn 1-9, Harmon 1-6. Buffalo, Brown 4-76, Singletary 3-45, McKenzie 3-12, Knox 2-14, Beasley 2-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.