Reds spoil Scherzer's return with a 1-0 ninth-inning win MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer July 5, 2022 Updated: July 5, 2022 11:42 p.m.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The New York Mets wasted a stellar performance by Max Scherzer in his return from an oblique injury, losing 1-0 to the Cincinnati Reds on Mike Moustakas' game-ending sacrifice fly on Tuesday night.
Scherzer struck out 11 while pitching six innings of two-hit ball in his first big league start since May 18. He had been sidelined by a strained oblique muscle on his left side.