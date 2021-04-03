Reds scrap with Cards at plate, tangle in outfield, win 9-6 BY MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer April 3, 2021 Updated: April 3, 2021 8:06 p.m.
1 of14 Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos, center, reacts after scoring a run ahead of the tag by St. Louis Cardinals' Jake Woodford, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, center left, reacts alongside teammate catcher Yadier Molina, center, as they scrum with members of the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos, center, scores a run ahead of the tag by St. Louis Cardinals' Jake Woodford, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado watches his two-run home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The Reds won 9-6. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson leaps to make a catch for an out on a ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin hits a two-run RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman fields the ball and throws out Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos at first base during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Cincinnati Reds' Tucker Barnhart (16) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright (50) during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellanos stood over, flexed and jawed at St. Louis pitcher Jake Woodford after scoring, setting off a series of scuffles that included relievers shoving in the outfield as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Cardinals 9-6 Saturday.
St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright was knocked around for six runs and chased in the third. The next inning, the teams started tagging each other.