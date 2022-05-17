Reds score on base-loaded walk in 10th, edge Guardians 5-4 TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer May 17, 2022 Updated: May 17, 2022 10:22 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Moustakas drew the third straight walk in the 10th inning by Cleveland reliever Nick Sandlin to force in a run, and the Cincinnati Reds hung on for a 5-4 win over the Guardians on Tuesday night.
Moustakas was down to his last strike before taking three straight pitches from Sandlin (3-2) to bring in Matt Reynolds, who started the inning at second base.