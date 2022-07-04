Red Sox win 8th straight on Fourth of July, beat Rays 4-0 KEN POWTAK, Associated Press July 4, 2022 Updated: July 4, 2022 5:43 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story hits a solo homer during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story, right, is congratulated by Christian Arroyo (39) after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Boston Red Sox relief pitcher John Schreiber (46) is congratulated by Christian Vazquez after closing out the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips, right, reaches first on a wild pitch as Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec (29) takes a late throw during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Boston Red Sox players including Trevor Story, right, congratulate each other after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game at Fenway Park, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after leaving during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora leaves the field after visiting the mound during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Boston Red Sox relief pitcher John Schreiber delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford delivers to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, left, takes the ball from pitcher Josh Fleming (19) during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story hit a solo homer, Kutter Crawford pitched 5 1/3 innings of two-hit relief and the Boston Red Sox won their eighth straight Fourth of July game, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 on Monday.
Franchy Cordero added an RBI single for the Red Sox, who won their second straight game and improved to just 9-16 against AL East rivals.