Red Sox hit 5 homers, beat Blue Jays 7-4 in Buffalo finale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe connected back-to-back as the Boston Red Sox won a home run derby, beating Toronto 7-4 Wednesday night in the Blue Jays' final game at their temporary Buffalo home.
In the middle of the third inning, Blue Jays players and coaches came out of the dugout to salute the fans at Sahlen Field.