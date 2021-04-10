Red Sox extend win streak to 5, beat Orioles 6-4 in 10 TODD KARPOVICH, Associated Press April 10, 2021 Updated: April 10, 2021 11:18 p.m.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Rafael Devers homered and the Boston Red Sox scored twice in the 10th inning on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Christian Vázquez to extend their winning streak to five games with a 6-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.
Baltimore outfielder Trey Mancini hit his first home run since his return from cancer surgery that caused him to miss the 2020 season. It was Mancini’s first homer since Sept. 28, 2019.