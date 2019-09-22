Red Sox LHP David Price to have surgery for left wrist cyst

Boston Red Sox's David Price (10) greets New York Yankees' CC Sabathia during a ceremony to honor Sabathia before a baseball game in Boston, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Boston Red Sox's David Price (10) greets New York Yankees' CC Sabathia during a ceremony to honor Sabathia before a baseball game in Boston, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Red Sox LHP David Price to have surgery for left wrist cyst 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price will have surgery Thursday to remove a cyst in his left wrist that ended his season early. The 2012 Cy Young winner is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

Price, who went 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 starts this season, last pitched on Sept. 1 and made just two appearances since the end of July.

Boston manager Alex Cora said before Sunday's game at Tampa Bay that Price should have a normal offseason once his recovery from surgery is completed.

"As of now everything seems like, take care of the cyst and he should be fine," Cora said.

The defending World Series champion Red Sox were mathematically eliminated from postseason play on Friday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports