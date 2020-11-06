Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title

The Ridgefield girls cross country team won the FCIAC Central Region championship on Wednesday in New Canaan. The Ridgefield girls cross country team won the FCIAC Central Region championship on Wednesday in New Canaan. Photo: Contributed Photo / Ridgefield Girls Cross Country Photo: Contributed Photo / Ridgefield Girls Cross Country Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

With five runners finishing in the top 10, the Ridgefield girls cross country team won the FCIAC Central Region championship Wednesday at Waveny Park.

The Tigers had 23 points to easily beat runner-up Wilton (44 points).

Katie Rector led Ridgefield with a third-place overall finish in a time of 15 minutes, 10 seconds.

“It was really nice to have this at the end of the season; it’s a nostalgic race we get to do and it was really fun getting together with my team in a championship environment,” Rector said. “Everyone came out ready to race and we all finished.”

Teammate Georgia Keller was right behind Rector, placing fourth overall in 15:13.

“I’ve been kind of having breathing problems all season that made me be nervous for races,” Keller said. “So today I wanted to go out hard, but not too hard, so my breathing wouldn’t flare up. I was just trying to stick with Katie, she’s been pulling me through the whole season.”

Rory McGrath (sixth, 15:47), Deirdre Flanagan (seventh, 15:47), and Regan McGrath (eighth, 16:13) also placed in the top 10 and contributed to Ridgefield’s team score.

“Everyone put up a great time for our team today,” Rector said. “It’s a great ending to our season.”

Notes: Wilton’s Emily Mrakovcic finished first overall in a time of 15:00. Amanda Graham of McMahon was second in 15:04.