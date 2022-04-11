Reaves, Monk lead Lakers past Nuggets 146-141 in OT

DENVER (AP) — Malik Monk had a career-best 41 points and Austin Reaves set career highs with 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 146-141 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night in a season finale devoid of star power.
Three MVPs and five all-stars were inactive for a game that held little meaning. The Lakers were eliminated from the play-in tournament Tuesday and the Nuggets clinched a playoff spot Thursday. Denver is the sixth seed in the Western Conference and will play Golden State in the first round.