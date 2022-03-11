Real Salt Lake takes shutout streak into matchup with the New England Revolution

Real Salt Lake (1-0-1) vs. New England Revolution (1-0-1)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -178, Real Salt Lake +493, Draw +304; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake heads into a matchup against the New England Revolution after putting together two straight shutout wins.

The Revolution finished 22-5-7 overall and 12-2-4 at home last season. The Revolution scored 65 goals and had a goal differential of +24 last season.

RSL compiled a 14-14-6 record overall in 2021 while finishing 6-11-3 in road games. RSL scored 55 goals a season ago, averaging 1.6 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Brad Knighton (injured).

RSL: David Ochoa (injured), Nick Besler (injured), Rubio Rubin (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured), Havelange Beni De Dieu Kei Wonflonhi Jean-Desire (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.