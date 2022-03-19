Razorbacks return to Sweet 16 with 53-48 win over Aggies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Au’Diese Toney’s fast-break dunk capped the decisive run with about six minutes left and launched fourth-seeded Arkansas to the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive year following a 53-48 win over No. 12 seed New Mexico State on Saturday night.

JD Notae scored 18 points before fouling out with 1:22 left and Jaylin Williams had 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Razorbacks (27-8). Notae’s replacement, Chris Lykes, hit all four free-throw attempts in the final 10 seconds to secure the win after the Aggies closed within two points on Teddy Allen’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds left.

The Razorbacks advance to play the winner of the game between top-seeded Gonzaga and No. 9 Memphis at the West Regional site in San Francisco on Thursday.

Allen was limited to 12 points after scoring 37 in the first round against Connecticut. Johnny McCants scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds for New Mexico State (27-7). The Western Athletic Conference champion was denied a chance to reach the Sweet 16 for the second time in school history, and first since 1992.

The Razorbacks, making their 35th tournament appearance, reached the Elite Eight last year before losing to eventual champion Baylor. Arkansas is making consecutive Sweet 16 appearances for the first time since a four-year run spanning 1993-96.

Toney scored just seven points, but played a key defensive role in guarding Allen. Nicknamed `Teddy Buckets,' Allen finished 5 of 16 from the field two days after scoring 37 points in a 70-63 tournament-opening win over fifth-seeded Connecticut.

Down 33-32, Williams sparked the 9-0 run by hitting two free throws to put Arkansas ahead for good. Toney’s dunk was set up by a deep pass from Davonte Davis off a turnover.

DEEEE-FENSE

The Razorbacks defense attacked the Aggies on the perimeter, pushing them further beyond the 3-point line. The pressure led to New Mexico State forcing numerous attempts with the shot clock running down. The Aggies were just 6 of 25 with 12 turnovers in the first half.

Arkansas then capitalized on New Mexico’s missed shots and turnovers by scoring 13 points on the fast break in the first 20 minutes.

New Mexico State adapted in the second half by working the ball more inside.

FRIGID IN BUFFALO

With Arkansas hitting just three of its first 15 attempts, the teams combined to go 6 of 28 from the field through the first 11 minutes. The Aggies were the first to get to double digits when Notae completed a three-point play to put Arkansas up 12-0 with 7:47 left in the first half.

The Razorbacks finished the half hitting 9 of 27 and led 26-17.

BIG PICTURE

The Aggies turned the ball over 19 times and were outscored 15-0 in fast-break points.

The Razorbacks improved to 17-3 in their past 20 games, which came after opening the SEC season with three consecutive losses.

UP NEXT

Arkansas advanced to the Sweet Sixteen where they’ll play either top-seeded Gonzaga or No. 9 Memphis at San Francisco on Thursday.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25