Rays score five in 7th, beat Boston 5-4 for four-game sweep MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press July 14, 2022
Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz watches his two-run single against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz slides into home plate as Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki waits during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Diaz was out.
Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips, center, celebrates with Luke Raley, left, and Josh Lowe after the Rays defeated the Boston Red Sox in a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts hits an RBI double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe scores next to Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Kutter Crawford throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers watches his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
11 of11
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Walls and Yandy Díaz had two-run singles during a five-run outburst in the seventh inning, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Thursday night and completing a four-game sweep.
The Red Sox appeared to be in control with rookie Kutter Crawford taking a three hitter into the seventh and Boston leading 3-0.