Rays' Fleming delivers in home state, TB beats Royals 4-1 CODY FRIESEN, Associated Press April 20, 2021 Updated: April 20, 2021 12:13 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Fleming pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning, Kevin Kiermaier led a strong effort from the bottom of Tampa Bay's batting order and the Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 Monday night.
Fleming (1-1) struck out three in 5 1/3 innings, getting big cheers from friends and family who journeyed over from his hometown of Bridgeton, Missouri. The 24-year-old left-hander has allowed just one run in 10 1/3 innings this year.