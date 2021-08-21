Ravens tie NFL record with 19th straight preseason win, 20-3 STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Aug. 21, 2021
1 of17 Baltimore Ravens running back Nate McCrary is is tackled by the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Nell Redmond/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Baltimore Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Julian Stanford during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Nell Redmond/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Rashaan Melvin during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive back Sean Chandler and cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Baltimore Ravens tight end Josh Oliver is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Baltimore Ravens tight end Josh Oliver is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley passes under pressure from Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Miller during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Carolina Panthers wide receiver Krishawn Hogan is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Josh Bynes during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley looks to hand off against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Huntley threw for 187 yards, and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Carolina Panthers 20-3 on Saturday night to tie an NFL record with their 19th straight preseason win.
Nate McCrary and Ty’Son Williams rushed for touchdowns for the Ravens, who equaled the mark set by Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers, who had a 19-game winning streak in exhibitions from 1959 to 1962.