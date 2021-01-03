Ravens clinch playoff spot with 38-3 rout of Bengals MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 3, 2021 Updated: Jan. 3, 2021 4:17 p.m.
1 of6 The Baltimore Ravens defense celebrates with cornerback Marcus Peters (24) after he intercepted a pass in the end zone intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green during during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates after running back J.K. Dobbins (27) ran in for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) grabs his leg after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (15) can't make the catch on a pass as Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) and strong safety Vonn Bell (24) defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Baltimore Ravens' Marquise Brown (15) stiff-arms Cincinnati Bengals cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) to the ground as he returns a punt during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens used a club-record 404 yards rushing Sunday to clinch a playoff spot, beating Cincinnati 38-3 as Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and became the first NFL quarterback to rush for more than 1,000 yards in two consecutive seasons.
The Ravens rolled up 525 total yards, and the 404 rushing yards were the most surrendered by a Bengals defense. Rookie J.K. Dobbins rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard scoring romp in the third quarter.