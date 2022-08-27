Ravens beat Commanders 17-15 for 23rd straight preseason win

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Brown threw for 256 yards and a touchdown, and the Baltimore Ravens extended their record preseason winning streak to 23 games with a 17-15 victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday night.
The Commanders pulled within two with 5:31 remaining when Sam Howell threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Bonnafon. A 2-point conversion pass was incomplete, helping preserve the streak, but Baltimore defensive back Kevon Seymour injured an ankle on the play. Teammate Zakoby McClain appeared to fall on Seymour's right leg.