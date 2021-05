Frank Franklin II/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star second baseman Jeff McNeil was pulled from the New York Mets' game against Baltimore on Tuesday night with body cramps after trying to stretch a single into a double.

McNeil lined his second hit of the game off starter John Means with two outs in the third inning and tried to beat center fielder Cedric Mullins' throw to second. He slowed down about halfway between first and second and was out by several steps.