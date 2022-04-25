Raptors top 76ers 103-88 behind Siakam, force Game 6 at home DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer April 25, 2022 Updated: April 25, 2022 10:52 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 23 points, Precious Achiuwa had 17 and the Toronto Raptors forced a return home for Game 6 in their Eastern Conference first-round series against Philadelphia, beating the 76ers 103-88 on Monday night.
Yo, Canada! Once holding a 3-0 series lead, the 76ers are headed back north.