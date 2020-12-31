Raptors hold Knicks to 3 for 36 from 3, win without Siakam DICK SCANLON, Associated Press Dec. 31, 2020 Updated: Dec. 31, 2020 10:10 p.m.
1 of6 Toronto Raptors center Alex Len (27) blocks a shot by New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) knocks the ball away from New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) shoots over New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) grimaces in pain after getting fouled by Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) waits for a pass in front of New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton (6) shoots over Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 25 points and the Toronto Raptors, playing without star forward Pascal Siakam, earned their first victory this season by beating the New York Knicks 100-83 on Thursday night.
New York's bid for a three-game win streak was ruined by 3-for-36 shooting from 3-point range.