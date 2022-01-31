Rantanen has goal, assist, Avalanche beat Sabres 4-1

DENVER (AP) \u2014 Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 Sunday night for their 10th straight win. Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for Colorado, which tied the second longest win streak in franchise history and matched Pittsburgh for the longest in the NHL this season. Valeri Nichushkin added an empty-netter with 1:03 left to play and Darcy Kuemper had 30 saves as the Avalanche got their 18th straight home win. \u201cI\u2019ve learned that we\u2019re a resilient group, pretty consistent,\u201d Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. \u201cThere were some games where we weren\u2019t perfect, but we\u2019ve found different ways to win with different guys chipping in, which good teams do. It\u2019s been an amazing month from our guys.\u201d Colorado\u2019s home winning streak is the fifth longest in NHL history. Detroit has the longest, taking 23 in a row from Nov. 5, 2011 to Feb. 19, 2012. \u201cIt\u2019s fun winning for sure,\u201d Kadri said. \u201cIt\u2019s pretty exceptional when you look at the history of the Avs; they\u2019ve had some pretty good teams, so we\u2019re humbled by that. That being said, I think it\u2019s not (having) too many complacent guys in the dressing room. I feel like everyone feels that we can still be a little bit better. We\u2019re finding our game. Obviously, momentum is a huge key and we hope to continue that.\u201d Dylan Cozens scored for Buffalo, which has lost its last six meetings with the Avalanche. Dustin Tokarski, who was activated earlier from the non-roster list, had 32 saves. \u201cI loved our battle, our compete,\u201d said Sabres coach Don Granato, whose team has been hit hard by injuries and illness in recent weeks. \u201cThey never quit. I told our guys they probably deserved better tonight. It\u2019s just the way it goes but they should feel good about how they competed.\u201d Tokarski made his first appearance in the net since late November after dealing with a bout of COVID-19 and working his way back into playing shape over the last month. \u201cIt worked out nicely to get back. It was a lot of fun out there,\u201d Tokarski said. \u201cThe staff, the coaches did a good job of integrating me and obviously the timing was good too with our situation, to be out there and to compete with the guys.\u201d Kadri\u2019s goal at 11:15 of the second gave Colorado a 2-1 lead. Tokarski stopped a shot by Dylan Sikura but the rebound trickled away from the Buffalo goalie and Kadri put it in from up close. Rantanen made it a two-goal advantage for the Avalanche by beating Tokarski with a power-play goal from the center of the right circle with just under seven minutes remaining in the period. The Avalanche got on the board at 7:49 of the first. Rantanen dug out a loose puck from the corner and passed to the slot where Landeskog was positioned to tap the puck into the net. It was Landeskog\u2019s 19th of the season and third in two games. Cozens evened the score at 1-1 at 2:37 of the second. NOTES: Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon remains sidelined with a concussion and facial fracture suffered last Wednesday against Boston. He\u2019s not expected to return to action until at least mid-February, meaning he also will miss the All-Star game. Nashville D Roman Josi is slated to replace MacKinnon on the All-Star roster. ... The Avalanche and Sabres meet for the second and final time this season on Feb. 19 at Buffalo. ... Colorado is 15-0-1 since Jan. 1. ... Buffalo was 0 for 4 on the power play. UP NEXT Sabres: At Vegas on Tuesday night to finish a four-game trip. Avalanche: Host Arizona on Tuesday night.