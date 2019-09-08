Rangers beat Orioles 10-4 to complete 4-game sweep

Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor (12) celebrates his home run with Willie Calhoun, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rookie Nick Solak had three hits and four RBIs, Ronald Guzman and Rougned Odor homered and the Texas Rangers beat the Orioles 10-4 Sunday to complete their first four-game sweep at Baltimore in 37 years.

Mike Minor (13-8) allowed two runs over eight innings and struck out three to raise his season total to 183. The left-hander has eclipsed his previous career marks for wins (12) and strikeouts (181), set with Atlanta in 2013.

Playing in his 19th big league game, Solak reached highs in hits and RBIs. He has six RBIs against Baltimore and five against everyone else.

Texas had 20 hits off Asher Wojciechowski (2-8) and six relievers. Texas scored in each of the first four innings while building a 6-1 lead and pulled away with a three-run sixth that made it 9-2.

It all added up to the Rangers' first four-game sweep of the Orioles since July 2001 and their first in Baltimore since July 1972, when the Orioles played in Memorial Stadium.

Solak started the onslaught with an RBI single in the first inning and two-run single in the second. Guzman added a solo shot in the third and Odor hit his team-leading 24th home run leading off the fourth.

It was the 25th time this season that Baltimore allowed at least 10 runs. Texas outscored Baltimore 29-15 in the series.

Baltimore has lost five straight for the fifth time this season and is just three defeats short of losing 100 for the second year in a row.

Renato Núñez hit his 29th home run for Baltimore, and Hanser Alberto had three hits to raise his batting average to .321, including .420 against lefties.

NO COASTING ALLOWED

The Rangers' final 17 games are against teams in contention for playoff berths, and manager Chris Woodward fully expects his club to match the opposition's intensity.

"We're trying to win every game. What a great experience for our guys to finish the season on," Woodward said. "I want our guys to fight to the end."

After going 67-95 last year, Texas can finish at .500 with a 9-8 stretch run.

"That tells you we're winning series against good teams," Woodward said. "That would be more important to me than the actual .500 mark."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Texas hasn't abandoned hope of getting back Hunter Pence, who's been on the IL since Aug. 24 with a lower back strain. "If he has a chance to play one game, he's going to play one game," Woodward said. "I think he'll be back."

UP NEXT

Rangers: The Rangers call upon 14-game winner Lance Lynn (14-10) in the opener of a three-game set against visiting Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Lynn is 0-4 in his last six starts.

Orioles: Also off Monday, Baltimore resumes its penultimate homestand by sending Ty Blach (1-2, 10.95 ERA) to the mound to launch a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports