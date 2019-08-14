https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Rangers-7-Blue-Jays-3-14304512.php
Rangers 7, Blue Jays 3
|Texas
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bchette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Da.Sntn 1b
|5
|3
|2
|3
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|4
|2
|Grrr Jr dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|W.Clhun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|T.Hrnan cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Knr-Flf 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|DShelds cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Fisher lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|2
|Texas
|010
|301
|110—7
|Toronto
|000
|102
|000—3
E_Odor (10). LOB_Texas 11, Toronto 9. 2B_Da.Santana (20), Andrus (23), Mazara (24), Bichette (12), Biggio (10). 3B_Grichuk (3). HR_Da.Santana (19), Mazara (17). SB_Andrus 2 (25), Kiner-Falefa (2), DeShields (16).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Allard W,1-0
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Clase H,1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Montero H,2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Toronto
|Reid-Foley L,2-3
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Boshers
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Godley
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Ne.Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Shafer
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
HBP_by Reid-Foley (Mazara), by Allard (Tellez). WP_Clase, Leclerc.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:22. A_34,666 (53,506).
