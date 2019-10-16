Ramsey 'overjoyed' by LA move; Rams eager for long-term deal

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey was thrilled to land with the Los Angeles Rams, and the team is already optimistic about keeping the star cornerback around for a long time.

Ramsey headed to the Rams' training complex Wednesday, a day after Los Angeles traded two first-round picks to Jacksonville for the mercurial two-time Pro Bowl selection.

On his Uninterrupted podcast on SiriusXM's app, Ramsey pronounced himself "overjoyed" to be with the Rams, and eager to "show them that they got the best corner in the whole NFL for years and years to come."

Rams general manager Les Snead says he has already spoken to Ramsey's representatives about his future beyond his current contract, which ends in 2020. He says both sides were encouraged by the conversation.

