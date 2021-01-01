Ramsey leads No. 14 Northwestern past Auburn in Citrus Bowl JOHN DENTON, Associated Press Jan. 1, 2021 Updated: Jan. 1, 2021 5:21 p.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and No. 14 Northwestern’s defense made it stand up in a 35-19 victory over Auburn in the Citrus Bowl on Friday.
Ramsey, a graduate transfer, totaled 291 yards passing and 50 yards rushing for Northwestern (7-2), which won its fourth straight bowl game. Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Brown, John Raine and Riley Lees had touchdown catches for the Wildcats, who bounced back from an ugly loss to Ohio State on Dec. 19 in the Big Ten championship game.