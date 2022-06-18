Ramirez out of Cleveland's lineup due to sore right thumb

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to right thumb soreness. It is the first game he has missed this season.

Manager Terry Francona said Ramírez jammed the thumb during a swing about 10 days ago and then aggravated it during the Guardians' recent series in Colorado. Ramírez will have it checked out again Sunday before Cleveland travels to Minnesota to begin a three-game series on Tuesday.