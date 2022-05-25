Ramirez homer caps 5-run 1st, Rays beat Marlins 5-4 DICK SCANLON, Associated Press May 25, 2022 Updated: May 25, 2022 11:02 p.m.
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramírez homered in a five-run first inning, Colin Poche struck out Jesús Aguilar to strand the bases loaded in the ninth and the The Tampa Bay Rays held on for a 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night before another small crowd at Tropicana Field.
Drew Rasmussen (5-1) won his fifth straight decision over six starts, giving up three runs and six hits in five innings with seven strikeouts. It was the first time in six starts he gave up more than one run.