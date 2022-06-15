Ramirez helps Guardians beat Rockies 4-3 DENNIS GEORGATOS, Associated Press June 15, 2022 Updated: June 15, 2022 1:08 a.m.
DENVER (AP) — José Ramírez doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.
Ramírez also had a two-run single and Josh Naylor doubled twice and had an RBI hit for Cleveland. Charlie Blackmon hit his 10th home run of the season, a tying two-run drive in the bottom of the seventh inning, and C.J. Cron had a run-scoring triple for the Rockies.
DENNIS GEORGATOS