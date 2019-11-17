Ramirez has 6 3s, leads No. 23 Arkansas women by Stony Brook

FAYATTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Amber Ramirez hit six 3-points and scored 26 points, Chelsea Dungee added 19 points and No. 23 Arkansas rolled to an 88-58 win over Stony Brook on Sunday.

Ramirez had half of her 3-pointers in a string when the Razorbacks scored on eight straight possessions, including six straight behind the arc. Ramirez hit two 3-pointers to put Arkansas up 36-25 and after the Seawolves hit a 3, Ramirez, Makayla Daniels, Ramirez and Dungee knocked down triples in a 15-0 run that made it 51-28 just before halftime.

Ramirez, a redshirt junior, had a 33-point game two years ago as a sophomore at TCU, hitting 11 of 17 behind the arc. Makayla Daniels had 13 points for the Razorbacks (4-0), who went 9 of 24 behind the line and 27 of 37 at the foul line.

Anastasia Warren led Stony Brook (3-1) with 15 points. The Seawolves were 3 of 19 from distance and shot 26% overall while going 15 of 23 from the line. Although they lost the rebounding battle 49-45 they grabbed 21 offensive rebounds.

