Ramirez, Civale lead surging Guardians past Royals 9-2 STEVE HERRICK, Associated Press Oct. 5, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez hits a single off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Kansas City Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino watches his solo home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez scores after Kansas City Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero dropped the throw during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Kansas City Royals second baseman Michael Massey forces out Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez at second base and throws out Luke Maile at first base to complete the double play in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw watches his RBI single off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Carlos Hernandez during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason.
Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday at Progressive Field.