Ramírez homers twice, Bieber strikes out 12 in Indians' win TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer April 7, 2021 Updated: April 7, 2021 4:15 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez's second two-run homer of the game snapped a tie in the eighth inning and sent the Cleveland Indians to a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday after Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber struck out 12.
Ramírez's one-out shot to right off Greg Holland (0-1) gave the Indians their first home win in 2021 after they were shut out 3-0 on Monday.