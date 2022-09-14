Ramírez homers as Guardians beat Angels for 6th straight win BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press Sep. 14, 2022 Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 4:42 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Wednesday for their sixth consecutive victory.
Oscar Gonzalez and Andrés Giménez each had three hits as AL Central-leading Cleveland (76-65) moved 11 games over .500 for the first time since September 2020. Trevor Stephan (5-4) got three outs for the win, and James Karinchak worked the ninth for his third save.