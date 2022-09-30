Ramírez homers, Clase gets 40th save as Guardians beat KC BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press Sep. 30, 2022
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and Emmanuel Clase closed for his major league-leading 40th save in the Cleveland Guardians' 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.
Ramírez put AL Central champion Cleveland ahead for good at 4-3 in the sixth inning with his 29th home run of the season. The 404-foot blast to right off Brady Singer (10-5) gave the All-Star third baseman 121 RBIs — second in the AL behind New York's Aaron Judge.