Raiders give 3-year contract to C Andre James

The Las Vegas Raiders showed their confidence in center Andre James by giving him a three-year contract less than a week after trading away starter Rodney Hudson.
The Raiders gave James the new deal on Monday with hopes that he will fill the void created by the trade of three-time Pro Bowler Hudson. NFL Network reported that the deal is worth $12.5 million with about $6 million guaranteed. James was eligible to be a restricted free agent in 2022 and an unrestricted free agent the following season before this deal.