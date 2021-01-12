Radford, No. 20 Virginia Tech hold off No. 19 Duke 74-67 JIMMY ROBERTSON, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 10:02 p.m.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tyrece Radford had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift No. 20 Virginia Tech over No. 19 Duke 74-67 on Tuesday night.
The double-double was the first of the season for Radford, who helped the Hokies (10-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) jump to an 18-point, first-half lead and hold off Duke's second-half rally to win for the sixth time in seven games.
