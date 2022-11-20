Radford 90, Army 75

Jules 2-2 2-3 6, Antoine 5-12 2-2 15, Giles 4-7 1-1 12, Jeffers 5-10 6-8 17, Smith 7-14 0-0 17, Archer 2-4 2-2 6, Niang 3-3 2-2 8, Ezeakudo 1-2 0-0 3, Koureissi 2-2 2-4 6, Yamazaki 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 17-22 90.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title