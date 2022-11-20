Skip to main content
Radford 90, Army 75

Jules 2-2 2-3 6, Antoine 5-12 2-2 15, Giles 4-7 1-1 12, Jeffers 5-10 6-8 17, Smith 7-14 0-0 17, Archer 2-4 2-2 6, Niang 3-3 2-2 8, Ezeakudo 1-2 0-0 3, Koureissi 2-2 2-4 6, Yamazaki 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 17-22 90.

ARMY (2-3)

Mann 8-14 6-8 23, Peterson 2-5 2-2 6, Roberts 1-4 0-0 3, C.Benson 5-8 2-2 15, Rucker 6-9 4-5 18, Cross 0-2 0-0 0, Ab.Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Caldwell 2-2 0-0 4, Barker 0-1 0-0 0, Naess 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-50 14-17 75.

Halftime_Army 47-37. 3-Point Goals_Radford 11-20 (Giles 3-3, Antoine 3-6, Smith 3-7, Ezeakudo 1-2, Jeffers 1-2), Army 7-19 (C.Benson 3-6, Rucker 2-5, Roberts 1-3, Mann 1-5). Rebounds_Radford 20 (Antoine 6), Army 22 (Rucker 6). Assists_Radford 18 (Jeffers 7), Army 10 (Peterson, Ab.Johnson 3). Total Fouls_Radford 20, Army 18. A_505 (8,600).

