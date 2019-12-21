Radebaugh scores 1,000th point in Northern Colorado win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Jonah Radebaugh made a career-high 10 assists and scored 24 points, including his 1,000th career point, and Northern Colorado beat South Dakota 87-68 on Friday night to with its fourth straight.

Radebaugh is the 22nd player in program history to score 1,000 points.

Sam Masten scored 19 points and Matt Johnson added 11 for the Bears (7-4), who made 10 of 24 3-pointers while the Coyotes went 0-8 from beyond the arc. Bodie Hume, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris scored 10 points apiece.

South Dakota totaled 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Tyler Peterson and Stanley Umude scored 16 points each and Cody Kelley added 14 for South Dakota (9-4), which saw its three-game win streak end.

Northern Colorado opens Big Sky Conference play next Saturday at Portland State. South Dakota hosts Kansas City on Sunday.

