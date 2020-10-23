RHS roundup: Spikers sweep; boys soccer gets first win

A recap of contests recently played by Ridgefield fall sports teams:

Girls Volleyball

Quick turnaround for Tigers

Less than a week after a 3-1 home loss to Staples, the Ridgefield girls volleyball team got payback on the road.

Playing a rematch in Westport on Monday, the Tigers swept Staples 3-0, winning by scores of 25-15, 25-17, and 25-16.

“We passed and served well, keeping them out of [their] system for most of the match,” Ridgefield coach Lidania Cibere said.

“Our passers stepped up and were able to get the ball into setter Isabel Voellmicke's hands to distribute to our offense,” Cibere added. “Katie Brand and Kara Macdonald serve-received well, and our middles (Catherine Maguire and Lily Walsh) were huge.”

Maguire finished with 15 kills, five blocks and five service points, and Walsh contributed 14 kills and four blocks for the Tigers (4-2).

Voellmicke had 35 assists, while Nora McNeece added five service points, four digs and four kills and Brand had eight digs and seven service points (three aces). Katie Flynn also played well, contributing eight service points, five digs and two blocks.

Field Hockey

Tough loss in OT

After starting the season with four victories, the Ridgefield field hockey team suffered its first loss Monday, falling 1-0 in overtime to unbeaten Staples.

“It was definitely the most defensive game we have had all season,” Ridgefield coach Jessica Smith said.

“Goalie Lisa van Gompel played an amazing game with 25 saves,” Smith added. “Lily Daubenspeck had a crucial defensive save in the first quarter before being injured. Sophomore Eva Trotter stepped up to fill her spot seamlessly.

“Maddie Wilson, senior defender, played an amazing great defensive game as well. Kate Tebbe, sophomore, was a key player in defending Staples’ 19 corners without a single goal.”

Ridgefield was coming off a 5-1 victory over Brien McMahon last Wednesday.

Freshman Mackenzie Peters had a hat trick to lead the Tigers, who also got two goals from Izzy Redrup.

Tishy Cacciapaglia and Riley Peters each contributed two assists and Aerin Krys had one assist.

Girls Swimming

Tigers dominate Danbury

The Ridgefield girls swim team cruised to a 93-73 win over Danbury on Oct. 7.

The Tigers opened a 93-26 lead and then swam exhibition (no points) in the final four events.

Ridgefield (2-0) got first-place finishes from Eden O’Malley in the 200 freestyle (2:24.40) and the 100 freestyle (1:08.05), Caroline Kelley in the 50 freestyle (30.41) and the 500 freestyle (4:50.31), Stephanie Zacharakos in the diving competition (189.9 points), and Miranda Bonitatebus in the 100 butterfly (1:12.47).

Riley Riebling, Bonitatebus, Hannah Seward, and Riley Giles combined to win the 200 medley relay in a time of 2:11.42.

Second-place finishes came from Ellisa Egerton (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Sabrina Porter (200 IM), Ella Kagan (50 freestyle), Micheala Kane (diving), and Emma Levine (500 freestyle).

Maggie Rush, Georgia Milton, Ainsleigh Brezac, and Kagan were second in the 200 medley relay.

Girls soccer

Arnold paces victory

Faith Arnold scored a goal and added two assists as the Ridgefield girls soccer team defeated Brien McMahon, 3-0, last Tuesday.

Tasha Riek and Julia Bragg also scored for the Tigers, and Ava Malagisi had an assist.

Ridgefield followed the win with a 0-0 tie against fellow unbeaten Staples last Thursday.

Goalie Kelly Chittenden made six saves for the Tigers, who are 2-0-2 this season.

Boys Soccer

First win of the season

After starting the year with six straight losses, the Ridgefield boys soccer team broke into the win column with a 3-1 road triumph over Norwalk on Wednesday.

“This time we took advantage of the chances we had,” Ridgefield coach Phil Bergen said.

Fisher Mills scored two goals and had an assist for the Tigers, and Will Baker added a goal and an assist.

Alex Dankowski also contributed an assist, while goalie Matt Martinez made nine saves.