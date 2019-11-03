RHS boys third, girls seventh at State Open

The Ridgefield boys cross country team’s best postseason performance came at an opportune time.

By finishing third at the State Open meet on Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester the Tigers secured one of the six qualifying spots for Connecticut teams at next weekend’s New England championship race.

Scoring 181 points, Ridgefield was well behind first-place Tolland (71) and Conard (87). But the Tigers did finish ahead of FCIAC rivals Danbury (206) and Staples (209), who were fourth and fifth, respectively. The Tigers had finished second to Staples at the conference championship and were third at the Class LL meet behind Conard and Staples.

Chuckie Namiot led Ridgefield with a 12th-place overall finish in a time of 16 minutes, 35 seconds for the 5,000-meter course.

Charlie King (33rd, 16:56), Trevor DeMarco (44th, 17:04), Liam Carcich (77th, 17:28), and Ethan Snyder (102nd, 17:43) also contributed to the Tigers’ team score.

Not as fortunate was the Ridgefield girls team. The Tigers finished seventh, one spot removed from the final automatic qualifying spot for the New England championship.

Ridgefield's Chuckie Namiot heads to the finish line at Friday's State Open boys cross country championship. Ridgefield's Chuckie Namiot heads to the finish line at Friday's State Open boys cross country championship. Photo: Ryan Lacey / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Ryan Lacey / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close RHS boys third, girls seventh at State Open 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield had 207 points, 14 fewer than sixth-place Glastonbury (193).

Tess Pisanelli was 14th overall for the Tigers in a time of 19:36.

Elizabeth Jasminski (31st, 20:13), Katie Rector (45th, 20:33), Regan McGrath (99th, 21:32), and Georgia Keller (112th, 21:44) completed the scoring for Ridgefield, which had won the FCIAC title and finished third at the Class LL meet.

Notes: Hall won the girls team championship with 110 points. Simsbury (136) was second and Trumbull (155) third.

Greenwich’s Mari Noble (18:13) and Conard’s Gavin Sherry (15:38) were the individual winners.

The New England championships take place on Saturday (Nov. 9) at Wickham Park.