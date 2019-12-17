The captains of the Ridgefield High School boys soccer team presented a check for $905 to Ann’s Place earlier this month. The money was money raised by the RHS Boys Soccer Program during their Play for Pink efforts this season. Pictured, from left to right: Ben Ragland, Rebekah Harriman-Stites of Ann’s Place, Tim Vanni and Ray Dearth. Ann’s Place is a tremendous local resource for support and guidance for patients and their families in a journey with cancer.