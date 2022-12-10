Quinnipiac 76, Lafayette 63

Jenkins 3-8 3-8 10, O'Boyle 5-8 4-4 16, Vander Baan 0-2 0-0 0, Fulton 3-13 0-0 8, Zambie 0-1 0-0 0, Berger 6-15 2-3 19, Sondberg 1-3 0-0 3, Rivera 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 1-2 0-0 2, Pettit 1-2 0-0 3, Hines 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 9-15 63.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title